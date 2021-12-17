UN Human Rights Council Orders Probe of Rights Abuses in Ethiopia Conflict

The UN Human Rights Council voted on Friday to launch an international investigation into alleged human rights abuses in the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia

"The UN Human Rights Council adopts by vote a resolution establishing an international commission of experts on Ethiopia to conduct an investigation into allegations of human rights violations and abuses by all parties to the conflict," the council said in a statement via Twitter.

The resolution was adopted in a 21-15 vote, and 11 member states abstained

Since its beginning in November 2020, the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray has claimed thousands of lives and displaced over 2 million people.

People of Tigrayan origin are reported to have been targeted for being associated with the rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front. According to rights groups, thousands of civilians have been detained and arrested without charge, kept in poor conditions, tortured, and deprived of basic rights.