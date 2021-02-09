UrduPoint.com
UN Human Rights Council Reform Should Tackle Disproportionate Focus On Israel- State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 second ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 02:40 AM

UN Human Rights Council Reform Should Tackle Disproportionate Focus on Israel- State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Any potential reforms in the United Nations Human Rights Council should address that body's disproportionate focus on Israel, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said during a press briefing.

"You outlined one of those reforms that is necessary - the Council's disproportionate focus on Israel, and second I think ensuring countries with strong human rights records serve on the council. We firmly believe that states with the worst human rights record don't belong on the human rights council," Price told reporters on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, US President Joe Biden ordered the State Department to immediately re-engage with the Human Rights Council as an observer.

Price said the US government's view on both elements is that the best way for to reform and improve the Human Rights Council as an institution is to engage with it and its members in a principled fashion.

In July 2018, former President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Human Rights Council citing as a reason the body's bias against Israel. By withdrawing, the United States also gave up its three-year term that allowed Washington the right to exercise its vote in the UN body.

More Stories From World

