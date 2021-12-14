UN Human Rights Council Says to Hold Special Session on Ethiopia on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The United Nations Human Rights Council will hold a special session on Ethiopia this Friday, the UNHRC said on Monday.

"The @UN Human Rights Council is set to hold a special session on #Ethiopia on Friday 17 December 2021 starting at 10 a.m. CET," the UNHRC tweeted.

The session will be held at the request of the European Union and will become the 33rd Special Session of the UN HRC.

The Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) have been locked in conflict over control of the north of the country since November 2020, when central authorities accused the Tigray rebels of attacking a military base and launched an operation in Tigray with the support of neighboring Eritrea.