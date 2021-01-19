UN Human Rights Council Strongly Condemns January 6 Capitol Riot in Washington

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The experts of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) have strongly condemned the January 6 Capitol riot in Washington and expressed solidarity with the United States' citizens who supported democracy and the rule of law amid the recent challenges, a statement published on the UNHRC website on Monday said.

"The violent attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election at the US Capitol on 6 January was a shocking and incendiary event. We strongly condemn the attack and the incitement to violence and hatred online and offline, and call for accountability," the statement said.

The UNHRC experts urged the US political leaders to unify the country in the face of the recent crisis and to return it to a democratic path.

"We stand with the democratic outcomes of the recent elections and urge political leaders to do everything in their power to de-escalate tensions and unify the country in full respect for democracy and the rule of law," the statement said.

The experts expressed their hope that the US would overcome the challenges and would remain committed to democratic ideals.

"We maintain our hope that the US democracy will emerge strengthened from this crisis without damage to its institutions and with a renewed commitment to peaceful pluralism, rule of law and democratic governance," the statement said.

On January 6, supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election victory. At least five people, including a female air force veteran, were killed and some 170 cases have been opened by police in connection with the riots. The US House of Representatives impeached Trump last week for inciting the riot. On Saturday, the US Department of Defense said that it would provide 25,000 troops, an unprecedented number, to ensure security during the Joe Biden inauguration on January 20.