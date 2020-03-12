UrduPoint.com
UN Human Rights Council Suspends Meetings From March 13 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Thu 12th March 2020

The United Nations Human Rights Council has decided to suspend the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council from Friday until further notice amid the pandemic of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Human Rights Council President Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger said on Thursday

The decision was made unanimously, a day after the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 pandemic.

"So, with the agreement of the Council, we will suspend this 43rd session of the Human Rights Council on 13 March 2020, until further notice," Tichy-Fisslberger said.

The spring session of the Human Rights Council started on February 24 and was due to runt until March 20.

