UN Human Rights Council to Discuss Situation on Palestinian Territory in May 27 Meeting

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The United Nations Human Rights Council said in a release on Thursday it will hold a special meeting on May 27 to address human rights concerns on the Palestinian territory and in East Jerusalem.

"The Human Rights Council will hold a special session to address 'the grave human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem' on Thursday, 27 May," the release said.

Numerous Arab countries have supported holding the meeting, but support from key Western countries has been lacking.

The foreign ministers of Qatar, Turkey and other countries said during remarks at the United Nations that the international community should end what they termed was an Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.