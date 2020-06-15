UN Human Rights Council to Hold Discussion on Racism, Police Brutality on Wednesday

UrduPoint.com
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) said it will hold an urgent debate on the topic of systemic racism, police brutality and violence against peaceful protesters as part of its 43rd session on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after Burkina Faso representatives, on behalf of African HRC member states, sent a letter to the council urging it to open a discussion on the issues which have inspired worldwide movement following the killing of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of US police in Minneapolis last month.

"It was decided that an urgent debate on the current racially inspired #HumanRights violations, systematic #racism, #PoliceBrutality & violence against peaceful protests to take place Wednesday, 17 June," the council wrote on its Twitter account.

Attorney for George Floyd's family, Ben Crump, last week forwarded an appeal to the United Nations, urging the global body to pressure the US into police reform.

The United States is not a member of the Geneva-headquartered UN Human Rights Council, having withdrawn its membership in 2018 citing what it called bias against Israel.

The annual meeting of the intergovernmental body was postponed from March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

