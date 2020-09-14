UrduPoint.com
UN Human Rights Council to Hold Urgent Debate on Belarus on Friday

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) will hold on Friday urgent debate on Belarus, at the request of Germany, which currently holds EU presidency

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) will hold on Friday urgent debate on Belarus, at the request of Germany, which currently holds EU presidency.

Germany submitted a relevant request to the chairman of the UNHRC's 45th session on September 11.

The decision to hold the debate on September 18 was passed in a 25-2 vote with 20 abstentions.

Venezuela and the Philippines voted against, while Ukraine, Brazil and Mexico were among those supporting the decision. Belarus' permanent representative at the UN office in Geneva, Yury Ambrazevich, expressed the belief that the current situation in his country was no reason for any UN debate, also slamming the decision to hold such negotiations as an attempt to put pressure on Belarus and interfere in its domestic affairs.

