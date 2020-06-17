UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Human Rights Council To Hold Urgent Session On Racism, Police Brutality On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

UN Human Rights Council to Hold Urgent Session on Racism, Police Brutality on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) will hold a discussion on systemic racism, police brutality and violence against peaceful protesters as part of its 43rd session on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after Burkina Faso representatives, on behalf of African HRC member states, sent a letter to the council urging it to open a discussion on the issues which have inspired worldwide movement following the killing of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of US police in Minneapolis last month.

The United States is not a member of the Geneva-headquartered UN Human Rights Council, having withdrawn its membership in 2018. The annual meeting of the intergovernmental body was postponed from March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Man George Minneapolis Burkina Faso United States March 2018 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Ministry of Education allows students studying abr ..

8 hours ago

UAE citizens, residents permitted to leave Abu Dha ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia logs 4,267 new confirmed cases of cor ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.