UN Human Rights Council Urges Lukashenko To Start Dialogue With Opposition

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:33 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The UN Human Rights Council on Friday backed a resolution on the situation in Belarus, which urges President Alexander Lukashenko to start dialogue with opposition.

The resolution was put forward by Germany on behalf of the European Union and was adopted in a 23-2 vote. Twenty-two countries abstained.

Russia submitted 17 amendments, but despite support from a number of countries, they were not adopted.

More Stories From World

