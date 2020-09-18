UN Human Rights Council Urges Lukashenko to Start Dialogue With Opposition

The UN Human Rights Council on Friday backed a resolution on the situation in Belarus, which urges President Alexander Lukashenko to start dialogue with opposition

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The UN Human Rights Council on Friday backed a resolution on the situation in Belarus, which urges President Alexander Lukashenko to start dialogue with opposition.

The resolution was put forward by Germany on behalf of the European Union and was adopted in a 23-2 vote. Twenty-two countries abstained.

Russia submitted 17 amendments, but despite support from a number of countries, they were not adopted.