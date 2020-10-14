UrduPoint.com
UN Human Rights Council's Renewed Composition Raises Concern - Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:25 PM

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday expressed concerns over the newly recomposed United Nations Human Rights Council, which would include states that implement aggressive policy towards their neighboring countries, abuse their own citizens and the population of the territories they have occupied

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday expressed concerns over the newly recomposed United Nations Human Rights Council, which would include states that implement aggressive policy towards their neighboring countries, abuse their own citizens and the population of the territories they have occupied.

"Those states still receive membership in the Council, [based] on the result of the recent elections despite deliberately suppressing their own citizens, pursuing aggressive neo-imperial policies against neighboring countries and exposing the local population of occupied areas to repressions.

And this should be a matter of concern," the Ukrainian ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry added that, despite this fact, Ukraine is ready to continue working together with its partners to let the Council efficiently fulfill its basic mandate.

The UN General Assembly reelected Ukraine to the Human Rights Council on 13 October. Besides, new members of the UN Human Rights Council from 2021 to 2023 include Russia, Bolivia, China, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Cuba, France, Malawi, Mexico, Nepal, Pakistan, Senegal, Uzbekistan and Great Britain.

