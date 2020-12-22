UN Human Rights Expert Urges Trump to Pardon Julian Assange - Open Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment Nils Melzer in a letter on Tuesday called on US President Donald Trump to pardon Julian Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks website, who is currently imprisoned in the United Kingdom

"Mr. President, today, I respectfully request that you pardon Mr. Julian Assange," Melzer said. "Mr. Assange has been arbitrarily deprived of his liberty for the past ten years. This is a high price to pay for the courage to publish true information about government misconduct throughout the world."