UN Human Rights Expert Urges Trump To Pardon Julian Assange - Open Letter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 08:11 PM
UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment Nils Melzer in a letter on Tuesday called on US President Donald Trump to pardon Julian Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks website, who is currently imprisoned in the United Kingdom
"Mr. President, today, I respectfully request that you pardon Mr. Julian Assange," Melzer said. "Mr. Assange has been arbitrarily deprived of his liberty for the past ten years. This is a high price to pay for the courage to publish true information about government misconduct throughout the world."