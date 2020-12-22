UrduPoint.com
UN Human Rights Expert Urges Trump To Pardon Julian Assange - Open Letter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 08:11 PM

UN Human Rights Expert Urges Trump to Pardon Julian Assange - Open Letter

UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment Nils Melzer in a letter on Tuesday called on US President Donald Trump to pardon Julian Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks website, who is currently imprisoned in the United Kingdom

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment Nils Melzer in a letter on Tuesday called on US President Donald Trump to pardon Julian Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks website, who is currently imprisoned in the United Kingdom.

"Mr. President, today, I respectfully request that you pardon Mr. Julian Assange," Melzer said. "Mr. Assange has been arbitrarily deprived of his liberty for the past ten years. This is a high price to pay for the courage to publish true information about government misconduct throughout the world."

