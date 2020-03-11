UrduPoint.com
UN Human Rights Experts Call On Iran To End Intimidation Of Journalists - Statement

Wed 11th March 2020

UN Human Rights Experts Call on Iran to End Intimidation of Journalists - Statement

UN experts from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Wednesday urged Iran to halt intimidation and harassment of journalists working for the BBC Persian Service and other Farsi-language news outlets

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) UN experts from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Wednesday urged Iran to halt intimidation and harassment of journalists working for the BBC Persian Service and other Farsi-language news outlets.

"We reiterate our earlier calls to the Iranian government to cease the intimidation, harassment and threats, including death threats, against BBC and other journalists working outside Iran for Farsi-language news outlets, as well as reprisals against their family members in Iran, which may constitute multiple violations of Iran's international human rights obligations under international law," the experts said in a statement.

According to the experts, Iranian government has intensified the acts of harassment, including threats, criminal investigations, unlawful surveillance, freezing of assets and defamation, targeted at journalists working for outlets outside Iran, after the BBC reporting of the street protests in November 2019.

The experts said that BBC Persian Service journalists have also faced death threats and gender-based harassment targeting women reporters, allegedly by Iranian authorities. Their families, residing in Iran, have been the subject of harassment and, in some cases, were deprived of liberty.

When such acts take place extra-territorially, these acts violate international law regulating the use of force in a peaceful time, the experts pointed out.

They further called on the countries where these journalists are residing, such as the United Kingdom, to protect their personal integrity, families and the profession.

