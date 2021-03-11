UN Human Rights Experts Call on US President to End Death Penalty - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A group of UN experts from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Thursday called on US President Biden as well as members of Congress to abolish capital punishment in the United States and grant clemency to the individuals currently awaiting executions for federal crimes

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) A group of UN experts from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Thursday called on US President Biden as well as members of Congress to abolish capital punishment in the United States and grant clemency to the individuals currently awaiting executions for Federal crimes.

"We call on President Biden to urgently grant clemency to the 48 individuals currently on death row for federal crimes," the UN experts said in a statement. "We further urge the President, as well as members of Congress, to strongly support legislative efforts to formally abolish the death penalty at federal level."

The experts said the death penalty represents an "inherently flawed" form of punishment and disproportionally affects African Americans and people living in poverty.

In addition, executions in the United States continue to be implemented following violations of due processes, such as lack of access to an effective legal defense.

The US President should direct the Department of Justice to stop seeking the death penalty and address executions handed down at the state level, the experts said.

They also called on Biden to link some forms of federal funding to alternative sentencing and explore a ban on the sale and transport of chemicals used in lethal injections.

The UN experts said they had written to the US government to express their concerns regarding federal executions that in 2020 killed 13 people over six months.