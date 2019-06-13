UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Human Rights Experts Concerned Over Mass Arrests In Kazakhstan Amid Elections - OHCHR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 12:20 AM

UN Human Rights Experts Concerned Over Mass Arrests in Kazakhstan Amid Elections - OHCHR

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) United Nations human rights experts have expressed concern about protestor arrests in Kazakhstan on the day of the country's presidential election, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The UN Human Rights Office is concerned about the significant scale of arrests and convictions for peaceful and legitimate expression of political opinion and dissent," the statement said.

On Sunday, protesters took to the streets in Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan and in the cities of Almaty and Shymkent to protest what they said was a staged presidential election.

Kazakh police arrested at least 1,000 demonstrators for participating in what the authorities said were unauthorized rallies, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Expedited court proceedings at police stations, sometimes without the presence of defense lawyers, have also been reported.

OCHA Office for Central Asia head Ryszard Komenda said in the statement that the arrests of protesters in Kazakhstan based on their peaceful and legitimate expression of political opinion and dissent represent a contradiction of the country's obligations under human rights law.

"I urge Kazakhstan to fulfill its legal obligations to respect and protect the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly, expression, and ensure the right to meaningful political participation," Komenda said.

The snap presidential election saw Kassym-Jomart Tokayev win the election with almost 71 percent of the vote. Tokayev was appointed to serve as acting president in late March after the unexpected resignation of long-time Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tokayev was sworn in as Kazakhstan's president.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Protest Police United Nations Vote Lawyers Shymkent Almaty Kazakhstan March Sunday Asia Court

Recent Stories

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

7 minutes ago

US State Department Appoints Donald Booth as Speci ..

30 minutes ago

Govt strictly against corruption: Shibli Faraz

30 minutes ago

Trump Says Poland to Build Facility For 1,000 US T ..

30 minutes ago

'Self-medication has negative impact on human heal ..

30 minutes ago

Sudan Opposition Demands International Probe Into ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.