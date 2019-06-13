UN Human Rights Experts Concerned Over Mass Arrests in Kazakhstan Amid Elections - OHCHR

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) United Nations human rights experts have expressed concern about protestor arrests in Kazakhstan on the day of the country's presidential election, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The UN Human Rights Office is concerned about the significant scale of arrests and convictions for peaceful and legitimate expression of political opinion and dissent," the statement said.

On Sunday, protesters took to the streets in Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan and in the cities of Almaty and Shymkent to protest what they said was a staged presidential election.

Kazakh police arrested at least 1,000 demonstrators for participating in what the authorities said were unauthorized rallies, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). Expedited court proceedings at police stations, sometimes without the presence of defense lawyers, have also been reported.

OCHA Office for Central Asia head Ryszard Komenda said in the statement that the arrests of protesters in Kazakhstan based on their peaceful and legitimate expression of political opinion and dissent represent a contradiction of the country's obligations under human rights law.

"I urge Kazakhstan to fulfill its legal obligations to respect and protect the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly, expression, and ensure the right to meaningful political participation," Komenda said.

The snap presidential election saw Kassym-Jomart Tokayev win the election with almost 71 percent of the vote. Tokayev was appointed to serve as acting president in late March after the unexpected resignation of long-time Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Earlier on Wednesday, Tokayev was sworn in as Kazakhstan's president.