UN Human Rights Experts Concerned Over Spike in Settler Attacks on Palestinians - OHCHR

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) A team of United Nations experts has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in Palestine, particularly the recent spike in Israeli settler attacks, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Monday.

The UN Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices visited Amman on June 17-20 to examine the human rights situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, including in East Jerusalem. The delegates of the committee met with Palestinian authorities, UN representatives, and civil society members to assess the situation.

"A United Nations committee notes with deep concern the continued degradation of the human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory - Gaza and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as a result of� Israeli policies and practices, and expresses particular alarm at a spike in settlement expansion and settler violence, including the targeting of children and schools," OHCHR said in a press release.

The committee estimated that since the start of the Great March of Return in March 2018, more than 270 Palestinians have killed and some 30,000 others injured, including 40 children, by Israeli security forces, the release said.

The committee expressed its concern about the practice of night raids to arrest children in the West Bank. According to the evidence the committee collected, more than 300 children are detained in the Israeli military system, most of whom are being held in detention for minor offenses, such as stone-throwing or social media posts, the release noted.

"Such practices contravene Article 37 of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which requires States to use child detention as a measure of last resort," it said.

Recessing economy situation, substantive unemployment, punitive restriction on the fishing zone and lack of clean drinking water also represent serious berries to achieve adequate living standards in Gaza, the release continued.

The massive expansion of Israeli settlement inflame human rights violations, such as lack of freedom of movement, appropriation of land and water, as well as worsen humanitarian situation.

"In the past two months alone, Israeli authorities advanced, approved or tendered nearly 6,000 housing units in the occupied West Bank, in a move that constitutes the largest settlement advancement in two years," the release said.

The committee also expressed grave concern about the financial gap the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine in the Near East (UNRWA) is currently experiencing. The United States has halted all funding for the UN agency.

UNRWA "plays a critical and unique role in assisting Palestinian refugees in accessing health, education and other services," the committee stated in the release.

The UN experts stressed the need to relaunch the peace process with the goal of reaching a two-state solution to end the conflict.