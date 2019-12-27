UN Human Rights Experts Condemn Death Sentence for Pakistani College Lecturer - Statement

UrduPoint.com
UN Human Rights Experts Condemn Death Sentence For Pakistani College Lecturer

Eight UN human rights experts on Friday slammed the verdict of a Pakistani court that ruled to sentence college lecturer Junaid Hafeez to death for blasphemy on allegations that he made derogatory social media posts about the Islamic prophet Mohammed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Eight UN human rights experts on Friday slammed the verdict of a Pakistani court that ruled to sentence college lecturer Junaid Hafeez to death for blasphemy on allegations that he made derogatory social media posts about the Islamic prophet Mohammed.

In a statement published on the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) website, the experts stated that Hafeez's death sentence had no legal basis, and called upon the Pakistani authorities to use as precedent the case of Asia Bibi, whose death sentence for blasphemy was overturned by Pakistan's Supreme Court.

"In the light of this ruling, the guilty verdict against Mr. Hafeez is a travesty of justice, and we condemn the death sentence imposed on him. We urge Pakistan's superior courts to promptly hear his appeal, overturn the death sentence and acquit him," the OHCHR statement read.

The experts stated that death sentences can only be handed down in the event of first-degree, or premeditated, murder.

"The death sentence imposed on Mr. Hafeez has no basis in either law or evidence, and therefore contravenes international law. Carrying out the sentence would amount to an arbitrary killing," the statement read.

Hafeez, who was a lecturer in the Pakistani town of Multan and a former Fulbright scholar, was first arrested in 2013. According to OHCHR, he has been in solitary confinement since his trial began five years ago, which has significantly impacted both his mental and physical health. The organization cited the frequent transfer of judges from the trial as a sign that there is a "culture of fear" among judiciary officials.

The OCHCR also called for an end to trials for blasphemy, which it claims is a violation of humanity's right to freedom of thought, expression and religion.

On October 31, 2018, Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman who was sentenced to death for blasphemy, was acquitted by Pakistan's Supreme Court. She has been released from jail and relocated to Canada in May.

