UN Human Rights Experts Condemn Racism in US, Call for Reform Amid Protests - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) UN independent human rights experts on Friday condemned the systematic racism in the United States and called on the government to implement reforms that will address racial bias and injustices in the country.

"We strongly condemn the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and call for systemic reform and justice," the experts said in a press release. "Given the track record of impunity for racial violence of this nature in the United States, Black people have good reason to fear for their lives."

In a separate statement on nationwide protests, experts of the UN Human Rights Council expressed their deep concern over the US government's threat of militarized response to the riots.

"The response of the President of the United States to the protests at different junctures has included threatening more state violence using language directly associated with racial segregationists from the nation's past, who worked hard to deny black people fundamental human rights," the experts said.

They added that the protests the world is seeing are a rejection of fundamental racial discrimination, and the response to them should include concrete actions, matching people's demands.

"One example is nationwide calls to rollback staggering police and military budgets, and for reinvestment of those funds in healthcare, education, housing, pollution prevention and other social structures, especially in communities of color that have been impoverished and terrorized by discriminatory state intervention," the experts said.

Thousands of Americans have taken to the streets to protest the killing of George Floyd, who died on May 25 after a white police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while he laid handcuffed on his stomach.