UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Human Rights Experts Condemn Racism In US, Call For Reform Amid Protests - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

UN Human Rights Experts Condemn Racism in US, Call for Reform Amid Protests - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) UN independent human rights experts on Friday condemned the systematic racism in the United States and called on the government to implement reforms that will address racial bias and injustices in the country.

"We strongly condemn the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and call for systemic reform and justice," the experts said in a press release. "Given the track record of impunity for racial violence of this nature in the United States, Black people have good reason to fear for their lives."

In a separate statement on nationwide protests, experts of the UN Human Rights Council expressed their deep concern over the US government's threat of militarized response to the riots.

"The response of the President of the United States to the protests at different junctures has included threatening more state violence using language directly associated with racial segregationists from the nation's past, who worked hard to deny black people fundamental human rights," the experts said.

They added that the protests the world is seeing are a rejection of fundamental racial discrimination, and the response to them should include concrete actions, matching people's demands.

"One example is nationwide calls to rollback staggering police and military budgets, and for reinvestment of those funds in healthcare, education, housing, pollution prevention and other social structures, especially in communities of color that have been impoverished and terrorized by discriminatory state intervention," the experts said.

Thousands of Americans have taken to the streets to protest the killing of George Floyd, who died on May 25 after a white police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes while he laid handcuffed on his stomach.

Related Topics

Protest World Riots Police United Nations Education Died George United States May From Government Housing

Recent Stories

World Health Organisation calls for wearing face m ..

40 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

41 minutes ago

MoHaP urges diabetic patients not to stop taking M ..

55 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

2 hours ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

2 hours ago

Sindh High Court Bar Association urges lawyers not ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.