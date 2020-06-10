UrduPoint.com
UN Human Rights Experts Condemn Use Of Force Against Peaceful Protesters In US - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:49 PM

United Nations human rights experts said in a statement on Wednesday that they condemn the use of force against peaceful protesters in the United States who gathered to protest the death of George Floyd in police custody and highlighted the urgency for police reform

"Police abuse and excessive use of force during peaceful assemblies is inexcusable at any time, but it is especially distressing when demonstrators are precisely calling for accountability on police brutality and systemic racism in policing," the statement said. "Firing tear gas and beating peaceful protesters does not silence them. It only reaffirms the urgency of the struggle for police reform and racial justice in the United States."

