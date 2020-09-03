UN Human Rights Experts Deeply Concerned by Violence Against Women in Belarus - Statement

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) said in a statement on Thursday it is deeply concerned by the reports of sexual and gender-based violence against women in Belarus amid the ongoing post-presidential election protests

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) said in a statement on Thursday it is deeply concerned by the reports of sexual and gender-based violence against women in Belarus amid the ongoing post-presidential election protests.

"The CEDAW Committee supports women's democratic voices and peaceful political participation. It therefore expresses its concern regarding recent developments in Belarus and reported instances of sexual and gender-based violence, including threats of sexual assault, against women human rights defenders and women political activists," the statement said.