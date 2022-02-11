UN Human Rights Experts Forecast Increased Unrest in South Sudan Due to Political Disarray

Experts from the United Nations Commission on Human Rights (OCHA) in South Sudan forecast an increase of political polarization and violence while the country is about to begin a crucial constitution-making process, as revealed in OCHA's press release published on Friday

"South Sudan is at a tipping point. The pursuit of elections run the serious risk of fuelling violence and polarisation if the requisite institutions, constitutional and electoral laws, as well as logistic arrangements are not first in place," the Commissioner Barney Afako said.

The statement comes after the OCHA carried out its ninth visit to South Sudan February 7-12 where it met with senior government ministers and officials, members of civil society, survivors of human rights violations, religious leaders, members of Troika and African Union, and other UN representatives.

South Sudan is now governed under a transitional constitution adopted in 2011.

The transitional period is scheduled to end on February 2023, according to OCHA.

"There is consensus amongst key stakeholders that while some progress has been made in implementing the Revitalised Agreement, critical elements involving security sector reform, constitutional and electoral reform, and transitional justice have yet to be addressed. All of these outstanding issues impact the human rights situation in the country," Chair of OCHA's Commission in South Sudan Yasmin Sooka said, as quoted in the statement.

South Sudan broke away from Khartoum in 2011 and, since 2013, has been mired in a bloody civil war between forces led by President Salva Kiir and the opposition. In September 2018, Kiir signed a peace agreement with rebel leader Riek Machar, who is now vice president of South Sudan, after which the Transitional Government of National Unity was formed in February last year. Clashes in the country continue.