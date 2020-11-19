UN Human Rights Experts Urge Belarus to Investigate Cases of Violence During Protests

The United Nations human rights experts on Thursday called on Belarus to probe into violence against protesters amid ongoing demonstrations against President Alexander Lukashenko, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The United Nations human rights experts on Thursday called on Belarus to probe into violence against protesters amid ongoing demonstrations against President Alexander Lukashenko, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a press release.

Anais Marin, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Belarus, Irene Khan, the special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, Agnes Callamard, the special rapporteur on extrajudicial or arbitrary executions, and other UN experts condemned "large-scale violations" during the demonstrations and called for protecting rights of protesters, according to the OHCHR.

"The authorities should conduct a prompt, thorough, independent and impartial investigation of the legality of the actions of police officers ... any violation of the absolute and non-derogable prohibition of torture and other ill-treatment should be prosecuted and punished.

The prohibition of torture cannot be suspended or limited under any circumstances," the UN experts said, as quoted in the OHCHR's press release.

The special rapporteurs also called on Minsk to release all detained peaceful protests, reporters, and members of the civil society.

Belarus has been facing massive opposition protests following the presidential election on August 9 that saw Lukashenko reelected for a sixth term. While the electoral authorities maintain that Lukashenko collected over 80 percent of the vote, the opposition insists that his key contender, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. Opposition figures also accuse the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests, which have continued unabated, with the largest held regularly over the weekends.