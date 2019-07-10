UN Human Rights Experts Urge Iran to Provide Medical Services to Detainees in Need

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) UN human rights experts in a statement on Wednesday called on the government of Iran to urgently provide medical treatment for detainees with life-threatening conditions.

"We urge the Iranian government to immediately and unconditionally provide all the concerned individuals access to the appropriate medical treatment and care, as well as to other detainees who are in need of appropriate healthcare," the experts said in a statement released by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

The UN experts also expressed grave concerns about the critical condition of human rights defender Arash Sadeghi who was sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment in 2015 on charges involving the propaganda and conspiracy against the state and later diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer. Despite the worsening of his condition, he was denied access to medical treatment and, following a surgery, returned to prison against doctors' advice, the release said.

In addition, the UN experts voiced their concern regarding the cases of Ahmadreza Djalali and Kamran Ghadery who consecutively were sentenced to death and 10 years of imprisonment on charges involving espionage and both denied appropriate healthcare despite being diagnosed with different forms of cancer.

The human rights experts alleged that the unsafe and unsanitary conditions at Iran's detention centers, which are reportedly overcrowded, deliver contaminated food and water and have inadequate temperature controls, the release said.

The release noted that UN experts had communicated several times with Iran's authorities regarding the physical and mental integrity of detainees. However, despite the government's assurances, the OHCHR still receives reports of denial of medical treatment.