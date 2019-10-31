UN Human Rights Experts Urge Israel to End Detention of Jordanian National - Commissioner

Israel should immediately end the administrative detention of Heba al-Labadi, a Palestinian woman and citizen of Jordan, who is held in solitary confinement without trial, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a press release on Thursday

"UN human rights experts called on Israel to immediately release Heba al-Labadi, a Palestinian woman with Jordanian nationality, who was placed in solitary confinement after an Israeli military court sentenced her to administrative detention without trial," the release said.

On August 20, the Israeli authorities arrested al-Labadi when she tried to cross the border at Allenby Bridge to get to the Palestinian city of Jenin, and interrogated her for a period of 30 days, the release said.

An Israeli military court on September 24 sentenced al-Labadi without trial to a five-month detention and transferred her to a facility where she has been held in solitary confinement, the release said.

Al-Labadi started a hunger strike and after six-weeks was admitted to a hospital in Haifa on October 27, the release said.

The administrative detention, widely used by Israeli authorities in cases of insufficient evidence to charge a person, fails to provide reasons for the Al-Labadi's arrest, the release said.

The UN human rights experts explained in the release that the type of detention Israel practices is incompatible with international humanitarian and human rights law and the country must halt such practice.

In addition, solitary confinement for 30 consecutive days is not legitimate and may constitute torture, the release said.