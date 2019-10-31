UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Human Rights Experts Urge Israel To End Detention Of Jordanian National - Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 10:30 PM

UN Human Rights Experts Urge Israel to End Detention of Jordanian National - Commissioner

Israel should immediately end the administrative detention of Heba al-Labadi, a Palestinian woman and citizen of Jordan, who is held in solitary confinement without trial, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a press release on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Israel should immediately end the administrative detention of Heba al-Labadi, a Palestinian woman and citizen of Jordan, who is held in solitary confinement without trial, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a press release on Thursday.

"UN human rights experts called on Israel to immediately release Heba al-Labadi, a Palestinian woman with Jordanian nationality, who was placed in solitary confinement after an Israeli military court sentenced her to administrative detention without trial," the release said.

On August 20, the Israeli authorities arrested al-Labadi when she tried to cross the border at Allenby Bridge to get to the Palestinian city of Jenin, and interrogated her for a period of 30 days, the release said.

An Israeli military court on September 24 sentenced al-Labadi without trial to a five-month detention and transferred her to a facility where she has been held in solitary confinement, the release said.

Al-Labadi started a hunger strike and after six-weeks was admitted to a hospital in Haifa on October 27, the release said.

The administrative detention, widely used by Israeli authorities in cases of insufficient evidence to charge a person, fails to provide reasons for the Al-Labadi's arrest, the release said.

The UN human rights experts explained in the release that the type of detention Israel practices is incompatible with international humanitarian and human rights law and the country must halt such practice.

In addition, solitary confinement for 30 consecutive days is not legitimate and may constitute torture, the release said.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Haifa May August September October Border Women Court

Recent Stories

Man arrested for killing wife in Quetta

27 seconds ago

Russian Gremyashchiy-Class Corvettes May be Armed ..

31 seconds ago

Govt decreases kerosene, light diesel oil prices f ..

33 seconds ago

Collective efforts crucial for eradication of corr ..

35 seconds ago

Shafqat Mehmood urges JUI-F leaders, workers to av ..

6 minutes ago

Nawaz's health improves with increase in platelets ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.