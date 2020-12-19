UN Human Rights Experts Urge Venezuela to Stop Attacks on Civil Society - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) A group of experts from the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement on Friday that the Venezuelan government should end systematic attacks on civil society organizations.

"Since November 2020, Venezuela has systematically stigmatized and persecuted civil society organizations, dissenting voices and human rights defenders, and this must stop," the statement said. "Venezuela must stop trying to control civil society organizations and stop publicly stigmatizing their leaders and criminalizing the work of civil society and human rights defenders.

"

The UN experts emphasized that civil society is essential to ensuring human rights compliance in the context of the socio-economic situation in Venezuela.

The UN experts also called on the new National Assembly, scheduled to take office on January 5, to legally protect human rights defenders and abolish the 2017 Law Against Hate that they claimed had been used to silence critical voices in the country.