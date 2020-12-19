UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Human Rights Experts Urge Venezuela To Stop Attacks On Civil Society - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 01:10 AM

UN Human Rights Experts Urge Venezuela to Stop Attacks on Civil Society - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) A group of experts from the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement on Friday that the Venezuelan government should end systematic attacks on civil society organizations.

"Since November 2020, Venezuela has systematically stigmatized and persecuted civil society organizations, dissenting voices and human rights defenders, and this must stop," the statement said. "Venezuela must stop trying to control civil society organizations and stop publicly stigmatizing their leaders and criminalizing the work of civil society and human rights defenders.

"

The UN experts emphasized that civil society is essential to ensuring human rights compliance in the context of the socio-economic situation in Venezuela.

The UN experts also called on the new National Assembly, scheduled to take office on January 5, to legally protect human rights defenders and abolish the 2017 Law Against Hate that they claimed had been used to silence critical voices in the country.

Related Topics

National Assembly United Nations Civil Society Venezuela January November 2017 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE topping ME countries on handling COVID-19 test ..

26 minutes ago

King of Malaysia arrives in UAE

2 hours ago

FBR Chairman holds E-Kutchery,directs to bridge ga ..

26 minutes ago

Number of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon Living Below ..

26 minutes ago

Russia's GDP Decline Slowed Down to 3.7% in Novemb ..

26 minutes ago

US blacklists Chinese companies including chip gia ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.