UN Human Rights Mission Says 3,350 Civilians Killed In Donbas Since Conflict Start
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 03:29 PM
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has registered the death of 3,350 civilians in Ukraine's breakaway Donbas region since the beginning of the conflict, the head of the mission, Matilda Bogner, said on Thursday.
She added that over 7,000 people had sustained injuries.