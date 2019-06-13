UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Human Rights Mission Urges Zelenskyy To Ensure Rule Of Law In Ukraine

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 06:28 PM

UN Human Rights Mission Urges Zelenskyy to Ensure Rule of Law in Ukraine

The head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine on Thursday called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to adhere to the basic principles of the rule of law and ensure judicial independence in the country

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine on Thursday called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to adhere to the basic principles of the rule of law and ensure judicial independence in the country.

"I encourage the president of Ukraine to support a culture of accountability and respect for the rule of law. More needs to be done to combat pressure on judges, to reform the General Prosecutor's Office and to ensure adequate resources for the state Bureau of Investigation," Fiona Frazer said while delivering the 26th report on the human rights situation in Ukraine at the Ukraine Crisis media center.

The head of the UN mission noted the persisting lack of accountability in Ukraine, which she said was a systemic issue that had to be addressed.

"We need accountability for the range of human rights violations and abuses that derive from the conflict [in eastern Ukraine] as well as violations of international humanitarian law. These are killings, enforced disappearances, torture, ill-treatment, sexual violence," Frazer said.

Zelenskyy was inaugurated on May 20. He has repeatedly called for the dismissal of the head of the state security service, prosecutor-general and defense minister since then.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Independence May Media From

Recent Stories

ASWS welfare organization prepares for healthcare ..

1 minute ago

Sizzling temperatures little affects routine life ..

1 minute ago

Intending pilgrims advised to observe Saudi law du ..

1 minute ago

Russians Rescued After Oil Tankers Incident in Gul ..

1 minute ago

Shipping Firm Frontline Thinks Little Link Between ..

7 minutes ago

Cricket chiefs deny World Cup TV 'gagging' order

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.