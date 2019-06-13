UN Human Rights Mission Urges Zelenskyy to Ensure Rule of Law in Ukraine

(@imziishan)

The head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine on Thursday called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to adhere to the basic principles of the rule of law and ensure judicial independence in the country

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine on Thursday called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to adhere to the basic principles of the rule of law and ensure judicial independence in the country.

"I encourage the president of Ukraine to support a culture of accountability and respect for the rule of law. More needs to be done to combat pressure on judges, to reform the General Prosecutor's Office and to ensure adequate resources for the state Bureau of Investigation," Fiona Frazer said while delivering the 26th report on the human rights situation in Ukraine at the Ukraine Crisis media center.

The head of the UN mission noted the persisting lack of accountability in Ukraine, which she said was a systemic issue that had to be addressed.

"We need accountability for the range of human rights violations and abuses that derive from the conflict [in eastern Ukraine] as well as violations of international humanitarian law. These are killings, enforced disappearances, torture, ill-treatment, sexual violence," Frazer said.

Zelenskyy was inaugurated on May 20. He has repeatedly called for the dismissal of the head of the state security service, prosecutor-general and defense minister since then.