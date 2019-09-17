UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission Notes De-Escalation in East Ukraine After Recent Truce

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission can see de-escalation in eastern Ukraine after the ceasefire announced on July 21, the head of the mission, Matilda Bogner, said Tuesday.

Seven civilians have been injured since the beginning of ceasefire, Bogner said, remarking that the number of civilian victims had gone down.

At the same time, there have been more than 3,300 civilians victims since the beginning of the conflict, Bogner said.