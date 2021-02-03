UN Human Rights Office Calls on Russia to Release All Peaceful Protesters - Spokesperson

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) called for an immediate release of all peaceful protesters detained during the recent unauthorized rallies in Russia, OHCHR Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) called for an immediate release of all peaceful protesters detained during the recent unauthorized rallies in Russia, OHCHR Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We urge the authorities in Russia to immediately release all those detained for exercising their right to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression yesterday and over the past few weeks of protests across the country," Shamdasani said. "There are reports that the number of people arrested yesterday was as high as 1,400."

Shamdasani said, OHCHR also voiced its dismay over the sentencing of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny to 3.5 years in prison for violating the conditions of a suspended sentence that the European Court of Human Rights in 2017 had unanimously found to be arbitrary and unfair.

A Moscow court replaced Navalny's suspended sentence in the 2014 case on funds embezzlement from the Yves Rocher company with a real jail term of 3.5 years. The hearing was held at the request of the Federal prison authority due to multiple probation violations.

On January 23 and January 31, unauthorized protests took place in many Russian cities in support of Navalny, who was detained in Moscow last month upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for alleged poisoning. According to the police, some 4,000 people attended the January 23 rally, and approximately 2,000 demonstrators took to the streets a week later.