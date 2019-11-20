UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Human Rights Office Denounces Hong Kong Protesters' Violence Against Police - Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 12:30 AM

UN Human Rights Office Denounces Hong Kong Protesters' Violence Against Police - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) voiced its concern over some Hong Kong demonstrators' use of extreme violence against police and called on all sides in protests to reject it, OHCHR spokesperson Rupert Colville said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The resort to extreme violence - including against the police force - by some engaged in the protests is therefore deeply regretted and cannot be condoned. We would appeal to all engaging in protests to renounce and condemn the use of violence," Colville said.

Hong Kong authorities, on their part, must do all they can to de-escalate the situation at the Polytechnic University (PolyU), address the humanitarian needs of those remaining inside the campus and facilitate a peaceful resolution, Colville said.

Anti-government protesters have occupied the PolyU campus since last week despite police repeatedly asking them to leave. According to police, a total of 800 protesters peacefully left the campus earlier on Tuesday.

The spokesman said that to avoid further escalation of violence in Hong Kong, the UN human rights office urges the government to engage in an inclusive dialogue with all sectors of society and peacefully address the grievances raised by its citizens.

"Accountability for violence is also key - both in the case of individuals who have broken the law and committed acts of violence, but also in the case of allegations of excessive use of force by the police," Colville added.

The massive protests began in Hong Kong in June over a controversial extradition bill, which was officially withdrawn in October. Frustrated with the local authorities' heavy-handed responses to the protests, the demonstrators expanded their demands to add an independent investigation into alleged police brutality and greater civil liberties, including universal suffrage, while calling for the resignation of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Related Topics

Resolution Police United Nations Hong Kong June October All Government

Recent Stories

People have full confidence in leadership of Imran ..

21 minutes ago

UN Regrets US Decision to Change Policy on Israeli ..

18 minutes ago

Nawaz's travelling to London en route to Doha rais ..

31 minutes ago

No NRO given to Nawaz Sharif: Asad Umar

42 minutes ago

Schools to be closed Wednesday in northern parts o ..

47 minutes ago

UK, Afghanistan Form Group of Friends at UN to Pro ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.