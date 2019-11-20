UN Human Rights Office Denounces Hong Kong Protesters' Violence Against Police - Spokesman

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) voiced its concern over some Hong Kong demonstrators' use of extreme violence against police and called on all sides in protests to reject it, OHCHR spokesperson Rupert Colville said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The resort to extreme violence - including against the police force - by some engaged in the protests is therefore deeply regretted and cannot be condoned. We would appeal to all engaging in protests to renounce and condemn the use of violence," Colville said.

Hong Kong authorities, on their part, must do all they can to de-escalate the situation at the Polytechnic University (PolyU), address the humanitarian needs of those remaining inside the campus and facilitate a peaceful resolution, Colville said.

Anti-government protesters have occupied the PolyU campus since last week despite police repeatedly asking them to leave. According to police, a total of 800 protesters peacefully left the campus earlier on Tuesday.

The spokesman said that to avoid further escalation of violence in Hong Kong, the UN human rights office urges the government to engage in an inclusive dialogue with all sectors of society and peacefully address the grievances raised by its citizens.

"Accountability for violence is also key - both in the case of individuals who have broken the law and committed acts of violence, but also in the case of allegations of excessive use of force by the police," Colville added.

The massive protests began in Hong Kong in June over a controversial extradition bill, which was officially withdrawn in October. Frustrated with the local authorities' heavy-handed responses to the protests, the demonstrators expanded their demands to add an independent investigation into alleged police brutality and greater civil liberties, including universal suffrage, while calling for the resignation of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.