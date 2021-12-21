UN Human Rights Office Reports 13 Allegations of Rape During Protests in Sudan on Sunday

The UN Human Rights Office said on Tuesday that they have received reports about security forces in Sudan having raped 13 women during protests in the capital of Khartoum over the weekend

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The UN Human Rights Office said on Tuesday that they have received reports about security forces in Sudan having raped 13 women during protests in the capital of Khartoum over the weekend.

"We have received deeply disturbing reports of sexual violence and harassment by security forces during demonstrations in Khartoum on Sunday, 19 December 2021," UN Human Rights Office said in a press release. "Our Joint Human Rights Office in Sudan has received allegations that 13 women and girls were victims of rape or gang rape."

There are also allegations of sexual harassment by security forces against women who were trying to flee the area near the presidential palace on Sunday evening in Sudan, the release said.

The demonstration took place to mark the third anniversary of protests that resulted in the overthrow of former Sudanese President Omar Bashir in April of 2019.

Two protesters died after being shot and some 300 others were injured during the demonstration, the release said. Sudanese security forces used live ammunition and tear gas, the release added.

The UN Human Rights Office is calling for an independent and thorough investigation into the allegations of rape and into allegations protesters died due to the use of excessive force by security forces, according to the release.