UN Human Rights Office Says no Big Issues Seen at US Presidential Election

The office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights did not see any significant breaches that would undermine the right to vote at the US presidential election, Spokesperson Rupert Colville said Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights did not see any significant breaches that would undermine the right to vote at the US presidential election, Spokesperson Rupert Colville said Friday.

"We have not observed existence of generalized human rights violations that could have a negative impact on the enjoyment of the right to vote even though there might be some isolated incidents," Colville told a briefing.