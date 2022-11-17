UrduPoint.com

UN Human Rights Office Welcomes Release Of Political Prisoners In Myanmar

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 09:37 PM

The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva welcomed on Thursday Myanmar's announcement of amnesty for thousands of inmates, although it said more political prisoners were waiting to be released from what it sees as arbitrary detention

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva welcomed on Thursday Myanmar's announcement of amnesty for thousands of inmates, although it said more political prisoners were waiting to be released from what it sees as arbitrary detention.

"We welcome latest release of political prisoners in Myanmar.

Our thoughts are with 1000s of others who remain arbitrarily detained or imprisoned. We urge further steps by military to end violence, release prisoners and open space for dialogue with Myanmar's democratic movement," it said on social media.

Myanmar's state media reported that the country would free some 5,700 prisoners, including Australian economist Sean Turnell, former British envoy Vicky Bowman, Japanese journalist Toru Kubota, and American agricultural scientist Kyaw Htay Oo.

