UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Human Rights Office Worried Kiev's Ban On Broadcasters May Impact Freedom Of Speech

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:16 PM

UN Human Rights Office Worried Kiev's Ban on Broadcasters May Impact Freedom of Speech

Kiev's ban on several broadcasters may have an impact on freedom of expression in Ukraine, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Marta Hurtado told Sputnik on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Kiev's ban on several broadcasters may have an impact on freedom of expression in Ukraine, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Marta Hurtado told Sputnik on Thursday.

"On 2 February 2021, the President of Ukraine signed a decision of the National Council for Security and Defense No.

43/2021, establishing personal sanctions against the owner of three tv channels. The decision resulted in the immediate repeal of the broadcasting licenses of these channels and to ceasing their broadcast. OHCHR is concerned that this will impact on freedom of expression in Ukraine," Hurtado said.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Kiev February May TV

Recent Stories

Indian brutalities in IIOJK to humiliate and disgr ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Will Not Expand Economic Recovery Plan - ..

1 minute ago

US sees third straight week of declines in new job ..

1 minute ago

CDA Estate, Land Directorates hold e-kachehri for ..

1 minute ago

Every conspiracy by opposition failed: Chief Minis ..

4 minutes ago

UN must take action against India for violating hu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.