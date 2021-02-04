(@FahadShabbir)

Kiev's ban on several broadcasters may have an impact on freedom of expression in Ukraine, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Marta Hurtado told Sputnik on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Kiev's ban on several broadcasters may have an impact on freedom of expression in Ukraine, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Marta Hurtado told Sputnik on Thursday.

"On 2 February 2021, the President of Ukraine signed a decision of the National Council for Security and Defense No.

43/2021, establishing personal sanctions against the owner of three tv channels. The decision resulted in the immediate repeal of the broadcasting licenses of these channels and to ceasing their broadcast. OHCHR is concerned that this will impact on freedom of expression in Ukraine," Hurtado said.