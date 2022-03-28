UN Humanitarian Agencies Reach Nearly 900,000 People in Ukraine With Supplies - Guterres

UN humanitarian agencies and partners have reached nearly 900,000 people in Ukraine with supplies such as medicine and water as part of their effort to assist civilians in the country, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) UN humanitarian agencies and partners have reached nearly 900,000 people in Ukraine with supplies such as medicine and water as part of their effort to assist civilians in the country, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"In the past month, beyond their support to refugee hosting countries, our humanitarian agencies and their partners have reached nearly 900,000 people, mainly in eastern Ukraine, with food, shelter, blankets, medicine, bottled water, and hygiene supplies," Guterres said during remarks on the situation in Ukraine.

There are now over 1,000 UN personnel in Ukraine, working at humanitarian hubs in cities including Dnipro, Lviv, Luhansk and Donetsk, Guterres said. Agencies and partners are procuring vital supplies and setting up pipelines for delivery throughout Ukraine in coming weeks, Guterres added.

The World Food Programme has reached approximately 800,000 people in the past month, with plans to scale up to reach 1.2 million people by mid-April, and the World Health Organization has reached more than half a million with emergency health assistance, Guterres also said.