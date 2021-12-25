UrduPoint.com

UN Humanitarian Agency Poised To Raise $107Mln In Typhoon Rai Assistance For Philippines

UN Humanitarian Agency Poised to Raise $107Mln in Typhoon Rai Assistance for Philippines

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has appealed for over $107 million required to help the Philippine government provide life-saving assistance to people affected by Typhoon Rai

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2021) The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has appealed for over $107 million required to help the Philippine government provide life-saving assistance to people affected by Typhoon Rai.

The typhoon, known in the Philippines as Odette, killed at least 177 and injured 275, displaced over 630,000 people and damaged 200,00 houses, the UN agency said.

"The Humanitarian Country Team in the Philippines today launched the Humanitarian Needs and Priorities (HNP) plan to respond to the needs of 530,000 people in the worst-affected areas in CARAGA and Eastern Visayas following the onslaught of Super Typhoon Rai," OCHA said, adding that "the HNP calls for US$107.2 million to support the Government in responding to the most urgent humanitarian needs for the next six months.

"

The NHP initiative aims to provide food, shelter, as well as water, sanitation and hygiene, while also manage evacuation camps, restore access to cut-off areas through decentralized communication and support government coordination of response efforts.

"The response set out in the plan will also prioritize COVID-19 protective measures," UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Gustavo Gonzalez, who visited the Philippine island of Mindanao earlier this week to personally assess the damage, said.

Typhoon Rai hit the Philippines on December 16, becoming one of the deadliest in the country's recent history. According to the Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, the toll of casualties counts 367 people killed and more than 700 injured, with 62 still missing.

