UN Humanitarian Chief Allocates $100Mln to Fight Famine in 7 Countries - OCHA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock has allocated $100 million for aid to seven vulnerable countries overcome by famine, economic decline, climate change and the novel coronavirus pandemic, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

"Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of the Congo [DRC], Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen will each receive a share of $80 million from the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF). An extra $20 million has been set aside for anticipatory action to fight hunger in Ethiopia, where droughts could exacerbate an already fragile situation," the statement said on Tuesday.

Yemen, suffering the world's worst humanitarian crisis, will receive $30 million - the largest share of the $80 million that will be distributed via cash and vouchers and targeting the most vulnerable populations.

Afghanistan and North-east Nigeria will each receive $15 million. The DRC and South Sudan will be given $7 million shares, while the rest $6 million will be allocated to support Burkina Faso.

Without the new allocations, famine could become a reality in parts of Burkina Faso, Northeast Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen, the release said.