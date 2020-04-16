UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Humanitarian Chief Calls For Nationwide Truce In Yemen Amid COVID-19 Threat

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:53 PM

UN Humanitarian Chief Calls for Nationwide Truce in Yemen Amid COVID-19 Threat

The government of Yemen and the Houthi rebels should urgently declare a nationwide ceasefire amid the threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, UN Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowocock said in a Security Council meeting on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The government of Yemen and the Houthi rebels should urgently declare a nationwide ceasefire amid the threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, UN Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowocock said in a Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"I welcome the recent moves towards a nationwide ceasefire, including the [Saudi Arabian-led] Coalition's declaration last week," Lowcock said. "I urge all parties to join this effort, which is urgently needed not just to give Yemen a fighting chance against COVID-19, but to relieve the disproportionate burden of the war on civilians."

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

11 minutes ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

26 minutes ago

SBP cuts down policy rate by a further 200 basis p ..

1 hour ago

Riyadh S.A.A Edrees appointed as new Chairperson o ..

2 hours ago

Al Tayer participates in International Monetary an ..

2 hours ago

Facebook Expands COVID-19 Platform to Alert Users ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.