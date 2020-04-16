UN Humanitarian Chief Calls for Nationwide Truce in Yemen Amid COVID-19 Threat

The government of Yemen and the Houthi rebels should urgently declare a nationwide ceasefire amid the threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, UN Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowocock said in a Security Council meeting on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The government of Yemen and the Houthi rebels should urgently declare a nationwide ceasefire amid the threat of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, UN Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowocock said in a Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"I welcome the recent moves towards a nationwide ceasefire, including the [Saudi Arabian-led] Coalition's declaration last week," Lowcock said. "I urge all parties to join this effort, which is urgently needed not just to give Yemen a fighting chance against COVID-19, but to relieve the disproportionate burden of the war on civilians."