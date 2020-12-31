UN Humanitarian Chief Condemns 'Tragic' Attack at Yemen Airport - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock in a statement on Wednesday condemned the attack at Aden airport in Yemen, in which one humanitarian worker was killed and others injured.

Earlier in the day, the International Committee of the Red Cross said that one of its members had died and three others have been injured in an attack on the airport in Yemen's Aden.

"I condemn this act and all attacks against humanitarian workers," Lowcock said.

"This tragic event is an urgent reminder that all parties in the conflict must respect their obligations under International Humanitarian Law to protect civilians, provide aid workers with a safe working environment and to spare civilian objects."

Blasts and gunfire were reported at the airport moments after a plane with the country's new government had landed there. Yemeni authorities said that the airport had been shelled by Houthi rebels, but Houthi political bureau member Muhammad al-Bakhiti denied the group's involvement in the incident.