UN Humanitarian Chief Deplores Deadly Bombings In Nigeria

Tue 18th June 2019 | 12:34 PM

UN humanitarian chief deplores deadly bombings in Nigeria

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria has condemned the multiplesuicide bombings in the volatile northeast that killed 30 people, including a community volunteer and injured 40 others

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria has condemned the multiplesuicide bombings in the volatile northeast that killed 30 people, including a community volunteer and injured 40 others.

"This is another terribly sad day for civilians in northeast Nigeria and for the humanitarians who are working to help them," Edward Kallon said in a statement late Monday.

"The UN and its partners deplore these abhorrent acts of violence and call for those responsible for these attacks to be swiftly brought to justice," he said.

"Our deepest condolences go to the families of the victims in Konduga. We hope all those injured can access the urgent medical attention they require and wish them a full recovery," he added.

Three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall in Konduga, 38 kilometres (24 miles) from the Borno state capital Maiduguri, where football fans were watching a match on tv on Sunday evening.

Although no group has claimed responsibility, the attack bore the hallmarks of Boko Haram, which is seeking to impose a hardline Islamic law in Nigeria's mainly-Muslim north.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari condemned "the heinous acts", releasing a statement urging security agents to track down the perpetrators and devise strategies to prevent a recurrence.

Buhari, a 76-year-old retired general, who was re-elected in February, is facing mounting demands to improve security.

The last suicide attack was in April carried out by two female suicide bombers outside the garrison town of Monguno, killing a soldier and a vigilante.

Konduga has been repeatedly targeted by suicide bombers from a Boko Haram faction loyal to longtime leader Abubakar Shekau.

The faction typically attacks soft civilian targets such as mosques, markets and bus stations, often using young women as bombers.

Boko Haram's insurgency has claimed more than 27,000 lives and forced two million to flee their homes, sparking a dire humanitarian crisis.

