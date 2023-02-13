UN Humanitarian Chief Met With Syrian President 'Short While Ago' - Spokesperson

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has met with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad "a short while ago," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has met with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad "a short while ago," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"Mr.

Griffiths met with President Assad short while ago. We are still waiting for a readout of that meeting," Dujarric said during a press briefing on Monday.

Griffiths visited over the weekend the areas affected by the recent devastating earthquakes and is expected to soon relay to the United Nations his impressions about the humanitarian situation in the country.