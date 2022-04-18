UN Humanitarian Chief Says Asked Russia, Ukraine to Hold Talks on Humanitarian Issues

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) UN Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Monday that he asked Russian and Ukrainian officials to convene for discussions on humanitarian issues during recent visits to the two countries.

"I also asked both to agree to an arrangement whereby the two parties, the Russian Federation and the Ukrainian authorities, would meet, convened by the UN, to discuss, on a virtual or actual basis, at any time, to discuss humanitarian issues," Griffiths said during a press briefing on his trip.