UN Humanitarian Chief Says Kiev Office Reopened After Visit to Russia, Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) UN Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said on Monday that the United Nations office in Kiev reopened after he met with Russian and Ukrainian officials to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

"I was very glad to go to Kiev and the UN office reopened in Kiev a couple days after that visit," Griffiths, who also serves as Emergency Relief Coordinator, said during a press briefing on his recent trip.

Griffiths said he will travel to Turkey later this week to discuss efforts by Ankara to facilitate peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Griffiths also said that he hopes to visit Moscow again after his trip to Turkey in order to continue work on easing the situation.