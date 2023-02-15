UrduPoint.com

UN Humanitarian Chief Says Russian Fertilizers Should Be Ensured Export Route To South

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

UN Humanitarian Chief Says Russian Fertilizers Should Be Ensured Export Route to South

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) It is important to make sure that fertilizers from Russia are exported under the grain agreement between the United Nations and Russia as countries of the South are in need of these supplies, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday.

"There is a memorandum of understanding between the UN and the Russian Federation on removing impediments to the exports of Russian fertilizers and then there is the Black Sea Grain Initiative... The first one is much more complicated in many ways as you know to make it work than the second (one). But it is important that it does work, it is important that we get the Russian fertilizers out," Griffiths told a press conference.

The UN official expressed hope that the grain deal, set to expire on March 18, would be extended.

As many as 20 million tonnes of grain had been exported thanks to the deal, Griffiths stated, adding that it should be renewed so that poor countries would be able to further import these products.

In July 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. It is part of a UN- and Turkey-brokered package agreement that also includes the memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN and unblocks exports of Ukrainian and Russian grain and fertilizers in the Black Sea.

Last fall, the grain deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 19, was renewed for another 120 days and is now set to expire on March 18 if it is not renewed again.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe. At the same time, Putin has voiced his concerns that Russian products are not entering the global markets as promised by the agreement.

Related Topics

World United Nations Exports Import Ukraine Poor Russia Europe Turkey Vladimir Putin Same March July November Market From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

UAE President orders providing additional $50 mill ..

UAE President orders providing additional $50 million to aid quake-affected peop ..

1 minute ago
 HBL PSL 8: Mulan Sultans replaces Shahnawaz Dahani ..

HBL PSL 8: Mulan Sultans replaces Shahnawaz Dahani with Mohammad Ilyas

14 minutes ago
 Finance Minister presents tax amendments bill in N ..

Finance Minister presents tax amendments bill in NA

23 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin’s UAE interns to unveil AI-power ..

Lockheed Martin’s UAE interns to unveil AI-powered solution for aircraft engin ..

32 minutes ago
 Follow LHC’s orders for election in Punjab: CJP ..

Follow LHC’s orders for election in Punjab: CJP Bandial

1 hour ago
 Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

Tunisian PM visits Museum of the Future

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.