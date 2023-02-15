UN Humanitarian Chief Says Russian Fertilizers Should Be Ensured Export Route to South

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) It is important to make sure that fertilizers from Russia are exported under the grain agreement between the United Nations and Russia as countries of the South are in need of these supplies, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday.

"There is a memorandum of understanding between the UN and the Russian Federation on removing impediments to the exports of Russian fertilizers and then there is the Black Sea Grain Initiative... The first one is much more complicated in many ways as you know to make it work than the second (one). But it is important that it does work, it is important that we get the Russian fertilizers out," Griffiths told a press conference.

The UN official expressed hope that the grain deal, set to expire on March 18, would be extended.

As many as 20 million tonnes of grain had been exported thanks to the deal, Griffiths stated, adding that it should be renewed so that poor countries would be able to further import these products.

In July 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations struck a deal to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. It is part of a UN- and Turkey-brokered package agreement that also includes the memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN and unblocks exports of Ukrainian and Russian grain and fertilizers in the Black Sea.

Last fall, the grain deal, originally scheduled to expire on November 19, was renewed for another 120 days and is now set to expire on March 18 if it is not renewed again.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not make it to the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe. At the same time, Putin has voiced his concerns that Russian products are not entering the global markets as promised by the agreement.