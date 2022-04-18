UrduPoint.com

UN Humanitarian Chief Says Will Visit Turkey To Discuss Russia-Ukraine Mediation Process

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) UN Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Monday that he is heading to Turkey this week to discuss possible efforts by Ankara to help the peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

"I will be going to Turkey this week to meet President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan," Griffiths told reporters.

The UN Under Secretary-General emphasized that Turkey plays an important role in the Russia-Ukraine negotiation process.

"I am really impressed by the role Turkey is playing," Griffiths said. "Turkey has been able to present itself to both sides as a genuinely viable and useful host to these talks with all the difficulties that we saw in this last week or so."

Griffiths also said he is hopeful that Turkey will be able to host a meeting of the so-called humanitarian contact group to discuss humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

