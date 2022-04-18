UrduPoint.com

UN Humanitarian Chief Says Would Like To Visit Moscow Again For Ukraine Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2022 | 10:26 PM

UN Under Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Monday that he would like to return to Russia for more talks on the situation in Ukraine, having recently returned from meetings with officials in Moscow and Kiev

"I do want to go back, of course, and one of the points that was made to me by the Russian Foreign Ministry was this is round one ... I want to do this after having gone to Turkey," Griffiths said when asked during a press briefing whether he plans to return for further discussions.

