UN Humanitarian Chief to Visit Venezuela to Assess Situation Next Week - Spokesman

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock will conduct an official visit to Venezuela next week to assess the humanitarian situation, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday

"The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock will visit Venezuela, on the 4th to the 6th of November 2019, to learn firsthand about the humanitarian situation, constructive cooperation and coordination among the various manager organizations operating in the country," Haq said.

While in Venezuela, Lowcock will meet with senior government officials, members of the National Assembly, representatives of non-governmental organizations and UN agencies, the spokesman said.

During the visit, Lowcock will also assess the humanitarian response supported by the United Nations on the ground.

Venezuela has been experiencing serious humanitarian challenges caused by the political tumult in the country.

According to the United Nations' latest data, approximately 4.5 million Venezuelans have already fled the country amid the crisis.