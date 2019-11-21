UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Humanitarian Chief Travels To Sudan To Asses Situation Under Transitional Gov't - OCHA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:15 PM

UN Humanitarian Chief Travels to Sudan to Asses Situation Under Transitional Gov't - OCHA

United Nations Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock will travel to Sudan for the first time since the formation of the transitional government to assess the humanitarian situation, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a press release on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) United Nations Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock will travel to Sudan for the first time since the formation of the transitional government to assess the humanitarian situation, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a press release on Thursday.

"The United Nations humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock will visit Sudan from 22 to 24 November to see the current humanitarian situation in the country and advocate for sustained international support to address current needs," the release said. "This is his first mission to Sudan since the transitional government was formed in August 2019."

While in Sudan, Lowcock will hold meetings with senior officials from the transitional government, diplomats and humanitarian organizations, OCHA said.

The humanitarian chief will also travel to the city of Kassala in eastern Sudan, to visit health centers and meet communities who have experienced recent economic shocks and disease outbreaks.

Sudan's economy has faced instability for months. The crisis further worsened as long-time leader Omar Bashir was toppled last April. In August, a transitional government has been formed by the military and the civilian-led opposition.

According to OCHA, more than 8.5 million people in Sudan require humanitarian assistance, and 1.9 of them remain internally displaced.

Related Topics

United Nations Visit Kassala Sudan April August November 2019 From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed continues accepting condolences ..

36 minutes ago

PAC body pends Info Ministry's audit report

2 minutes ago

Tennis: Davis Cup Finals results

2 minutes ago

Moscow Dismisses NYT Claims About Alleged Russian ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Jails 3 Gunmen for Shooting at US Embassy i ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister, US president hold telephonic conve ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.