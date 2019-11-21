(@imziishan)

United Nations Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock will travel to Sudan for the first time since the formation of the transitional government to assess the humanitarian situation, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a press release on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) United Nations Under-Secretary for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock will travel to Sudan for the first time since the formation of the transitional government to assess the humanitarian situation, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a press release on Thursday.

"The United Nations humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock will visit Sudan from 22 to 24 November to see the current humanitarian situation in the country and advocate for sustained international support to address current needs," the release said. "This is his first mission to Sudan since the transitional government was formed in August 2019."

While in Sudan, Lowcock will hold meetings with senior officials from the transitional government, diplomats and humanitarian organizations, OCHA said.

The humanitarian chief will also travel to the city of Kassala in eastern Sudan, to visit health centers and meet communities who have experienced recent economic shocks and disease outbreaks.

Sudan's economy has faced instability for months. The crisis further worsened as long-time leader Omar Bashir was toppled last April. In August, a transitional government has been formed by the military and the civilian-led opposition.

According to OCHA, more than 8.5 million people in Sudan require humanitarian assistance, and 1.9 of them remain internally displaced.