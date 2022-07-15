Humanitarian colleagues of the United Nations are providing help on the ground to those affected by the recent strike in Ukraine's city of Vinnytsia, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday

"Our humanitarian colleagues on the ground are proving help to the victims in Vinnytsia," he told a briefing.

Haq added that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemns the strike and denounces any attacks against civilians and infrastructure.

On Thursday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that Guterres was appalled by the strike.

The Ukrainian authorities have blamed Moscow for the attack, claiming Russian military deliberately attacked civilians.

Russian media have since published photographs of the House of Officers that was hit by a missile.

On Thursday, Evgeny Varganov of the Russian mission to the UN, confirmed the attack on the House of Officers, where Ukrainian military trained its officers. He stressed that Russia strikes only military targets in Ukraine.