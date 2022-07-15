UrduPoint.com

UN Humanitarian Colleagues Helping On Ground After Strike In Ukraine's Vinnytsia - Haq

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 11:02 PM

UN Humanitarian Colleagues Helping on Ground After Strike in Ukraine's Vinnytsia - Haq

Humanitarian colleagues of the United Nations are providing help on the ground to those affected by the recent strike in Ukraine's city of Vinnytsia, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Humanitarian colleagues of the United Nations are providing help on the ground to those affected by the recent strike in Ukraine's city of Vinnytsia, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday.

"Our humanitarian colleagues on the ground are proving help to the victims in Vinnytsia," he told a briefing.

Haq added that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemns the strike and denounces any attacks against civilians and infrastructure.

On Thursday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that Guterres was appalled by the strike.

The Ukrainian authorities have blamed Moscow for the attack, claiming Russian military deliberately attacked civilians.

Russian media have since published photographs of the House of Officers that was hit by a missile.

On Thursday, Evgeny Varganov of the Russian mission to the UN, confirmed the attack on the House of Officers, where Ukrainian military trained its officers. He stressed that Russia strikes only military targets in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Media

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court stops ACE from harassing Sheikh ..

Lahore High Court stops ACE from harassing Sheikh Rashid in land sale case

25 seconds ago
 Govt appoints Shazia Marri as Chairperson BISP

Govt appoints Shazia Marri as Chairperson BISP

26 seconds ago
 Danish double as Pedersen and Vingegaard turn up T ..

Danish double as Pedersen and Vingegaard turn up Tour de France heat

28 seconds ago
 Bilal Kaka murder accused arrested

Bilal Kaka murder accused arrested

29 seconds ago
 Mir Naseebullah Marree takes notice of gastro dise ..

Mir Naseebullah Marree takes notice of gastro diseases' medicine shortage in Koh ..

6 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary warns against violation of law in ..

Chief Secretary warns against violation of law in by-polls

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.