UN Humanitarian Coordinator Calls for Halt in Attacks on Aid Workers in CAR - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) UN Humanitarian Coordinator in the Central African Republic (CAR) Denise Brown in a statement on Thursday expressed her concern about the upsurge of violence against humanitarian personnel in the country ahead of the general elections on December 27 and urged all armed groups to stop such attacks immediately.

"I strongly condemn these acts of violence which serve to increase the suffering and the trauma of the people of the Central African Republic, and I call on armed elements to immediately stop all attacks against humanitarian personnel and to abide by their obligations under International Humanitarian Law and to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure," Brown said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that more than 17 incidents against humanitarian workers and assets had been recorded over the past week alone in the CAR.

Tensions have been brewing over the past week in the landlocked African nation between the incumbent government and former President Francois Bozize, who is supported by armed militias.

The government believes Bozize is plotting a coup after being denied the right to run in the elections.

Insecurity in the country has already displaced more than 55,000 people, according to OCHA.

The CAR, with an estimated population of 4.8 million, is a former French colony which proclaimed independence in 1960. Following a series of coups, the landlocked African nation descended into a civil war in the early 2000s, which resulted in Bozize coming to power in 2003. He ruled until toppled in 2013, when the car capital of Bangui was taken over by rebels and became a battlefield between a former Islamist movement known as Seleka and its Christian-majority antagonists, known as Anti-Balaka.

In February 2019, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera and leaders of 14 rebel groups signed a peace agreement, consenting to arrange for an inclusive general election in a bid to ensure a peaceful transfer of power.